Russians Destroy Ukrposhta Branch In Kostiantynivka, Branch Manager Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the shelling in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, an Ukrposhta branch was destroyed, and the branch manager was injured.

This was reported by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the afternoon, the enemy destroyed our branch in Kostiantynivka. The branch manager sustained a minor injury, but she is already home, and that's the main thing- everyone is alive," he noted.

According to Smilianskyi, Ukrposhta has several other branches in Kostiantynivka, which, like the branches in Pokrovsk and other cities, will continue their operations.

"We are now planning to open another branch in a new location and establish new logistics routes for delivery," he emphasized.

Ukrposhta's CEO also expressed gratitude to the heroic team in Donetsk. "I will soon visit them to open a new branch in Mykolaivka, which was destroyed a week ago, and, of course, in Kostiantynivka," he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Donetsk region, Russians dropped three guided bombs on Kostiantynivka, resulting in one death and two injuries.