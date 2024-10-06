Amman, Abu Dhabi Urge More Efforts To Halt War On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II and UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday underlined the need to step up Arab and international efforts to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon, protect civilians, and de-escalate the regional situation.

During their talks held in Amman, the two leaders restated their firm position in support of the unity, sovereignty, and security of Lebanon, and their support for the Lebanese people, the Jordanian Royal Court said on Sunday.

They also echoed their full support for the Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights, and working to find a political horizon to attain just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the bi-state approach, it added.

During the talks, the King of Jordan cautioned against the consequences of continued attacks by extremist Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Both leaders, further, discussed bilateral cooperation in economy, investment, sustainble development, food security and renewable energy, and stressed willingness to build strategic economic partnerships.

They witnessed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two governments, aiming at enhancing economic, trade, and investment relations, creating jobs, improving supply chains, and accelerating the growth of priority sectors. (end)

