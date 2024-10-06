Lewandowski Treble Powers Liga Leaders Barca To Alaves Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vitoria, Spain: Robert Lewandowski's 26-minute hat-trick steered La leaders three points clear of with an emphatic 3-0 win at Alaves on Sunday.

The Polish striker reached 10 goals for the season in nine league games, stretching his lead as the division's top goalscorer with a first-half treble.

Champions Madrid beat Villarreal on Saturday to pull level with Barcelona but the Catalans strolled to a comfortable triumph at Alaves' Mendizorroza to continue a strong start to the campaign under new coach Hansi Flick.

Barca secured their eighth victory in nine La Liga matches by taking control from the start.

Lewandowski and winger Raphinha, in superb form this season, were Barcelona's key players in a match they largely dominated.

The Brazil international had a goal disallowed for offside before setting up Lewandowski for the opener with an inviting free-kick, which the striker headed home.

Raphinha burst down the left wing for Barcelona's second, crossing for the veteran Polish forward to knock in with ease.

Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera denied both Raphinha and Lewandowski before the latter completed his hat-trick.

Marc Casado found Eric Garcia, who had replaced the injured Ferran Torres early on, and the defender slipped in Lewandowski to finish clinically across Sivera.

The 36-year-old hitman looks far sharper than last season and has 12 goals in 11 games across all competitions.

Alaves thought they had pulled a goal back before the break when Toni Martinez headed home but Nahuel Tenaglia was offside in the build-up.

Martinez hit the post in the second half when a corner escaped Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena, playing in place of the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Sivera made a fine save to thwart Ansu Fati, who had replaced an unusually quiet Lamine Yamal.

Alaves had another goal disallowed when Santiago Mourino headed home a free-kick, but he had strayed offside -- the hosts were flagged off 11 times in the match, largely thanks to Barca's high defensive line.

Later on Sunday, Atletico Madrid visit Real Sociedad and Sevilla host Real Betis in a Seville derby.