Moecc Spreads Environmental-Awareness In Society

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has hosted activities to foster environmental awareness among the various segments of the society.



The Environmental Awareness Section at the Public Relations and Communication Department, presented an awareness lecture to Umm Hani Primary School for girls.



The focus was on the importance of recycling to dispose waste and garbage, and the role of recycling in protecting and maintaining the environment. The students were also introduced to the wild and animals in the Qatari environment.



Another workshop, on using discarded materials to implement innovative ideas, saw 95 girls from different schools participating. The exercise presented several ways to recycle waste paper into useful items.



An event for the elderly ladies at the Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan) aimed at enhancing their environmental awareness and knowledge while entertaining them.



The MoECC also marked the World Animal Day, stressing the need to raise public awareness on the illegal trade of wild animals, climate change issues, and human encroachments on wild animal habitats. The Ministry stressed the need of collaborative work among all stakeholders to guarantee the sustainability of biodiversity and the protection of endangered animals.



The Ministry noted that conserving wild animals help to sustain the environmental system. Rearing domestic animals often reflect positively on human health. Livestock dung is considered excellent organic fertiliser for the agricultural crops and enhances their quality.

