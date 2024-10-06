QNA Director-General Meets Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector Vice President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) HE Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met on Sunday with Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector, Angie Heise.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between QNA and Microsoft and ways to develop news work through the use of artificial intelligence programs.

In this context, Director-General of QNA HE Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi said, "We are celebrating the launch of an important phase in the partnership between Qatar News Agency and Microsoft."

He added that in light of the rapid and continuous changes in the media field, adopting innovation and advanced technology is an essential and indispensable option. Through our ongoing cooperation with Microsoft, we are today starting a new step towards the future by integrating the written and visual content provided by the QNA with the latest artificial intelligence technology, as part of updating the system of providing news content to the audience around the world.

He added that the new QNA website, which will be launched on the global Microsoft Azure platform, will not only be a platform for news, but will be an example of how technology is leading the next generation of digital transformation. Thanks to this, the new QNA website will have the features of smart search, verification of media content (text, images and video) and the creation of content using artificial intelligence.

He stressed that this cooperation with Microsoft will enhance the status of the QNA website to be a reference in media transformation supported by artificial intelligence, not only in the State of Qatar, but also at the regional level.

His Excellency pointed out that the cooperation between QNA and Microsoft will allow QNA to be a pioneer in efficiency, accuracy and innovation in the media industry through new standards enjoyed by QNA.

He stressed the continuation of innovation and the pursuit of ensuring that QNA is at the forefront of leading institutions in the field of digital transformation.