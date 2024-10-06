Al Noor Center To Mark World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A of Social Development and Family-affiliate, the Qatar Foundation for Social Work's Al Noor Center for the Blind will mark the World Mental Day on October 10, to raise awareness about psychological health and reach out to those facing psychological challenges.

Al Noor Center will also participate in an at Qatar University to promote the Center's services and comprehensive support it provides to its members, with a special focus on the psychological challenges affecting people with visual disabilities.

Head of the Medical Services Section at Al Noor Center Thajba Al Maqbali said that marking this day serves an occasion to raise society's understanding of the psychological challenges facing people with visual disabilities.

She affirmed the Center's commitment to creating a supportive environment that nurtures their mental well-being and enhances their emotional stability, noting that difficulties in social interaction and weak communication skills are among the most significant issues they encounter.

Al Maqbali pointed out that challenges related to mobility and independence can cause feelings of anxiety and stress, reducing individuals opportunities to lead normal lives. Therefore, the center has focused on providing training for mobility using the white cane and other assistive tools.

She added that Al Noor Center has implemented effective strategies to help people with visual disabilities to adapt to their daily challenges, providing technologies that play a vital role in their lives, including applications that facilitate their access to information and enhance their sense of independence.

The Head of the Medical Services Section at Al Noor Center highlighted the great importance the Center attached to teaching Braille, being the tool with which people with visual disabilities can access educational resources easily, something that reflects positively on their sense of competence and reducing feelings of isolation.