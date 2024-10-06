Iranian Missile Attack Didn't Even Scratch IAF Facilities: Israeli Defence Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Oct 6 (IANS) Israel's Defence Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that the missile attack launched by Iran earlier in the week did not even "scratch" the Israeli Air Force (IAF) facilities.

In his interaction with the air and ground teams at the Israeli Air Force's Nevatim base, Gallant also made it clear that anyone attempting to harm the country should first look at "what is happening in Gaza and Beirut and draw conclusions".

The air force personnel Gallant interacted with have been operating for the past year in defence and attack in all sectors of combat and are a key element in the success of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and the security system in the various arenas.

"The Iranians have not even scratched the capabilities of the Air Force. Not a single squadron has been damaged, not a single plane has been damaged, there is not a single runway that is not available for takeoff, and there is no damage to our continuity," said the Israeli Defence Minister.

Approximately 180 ballistic missiles were launched Tuesday by the Iranian military as "retaliation" for the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and IRGC commander Major General Seyyed Abbas Nilforoushan by the Israeli forces.

Even as Tehran hailed the strikes, Israel claimed that none of its critical infrastructure was damaged as most of the missiles were intercepted or struck open areas.

The IDF had said that there were "isolated" impacts in central Israel and several more impacts in southern Israel.

"Whoever thinks that by trying to attack Israel he will deter us from reacting, should look at what is happening in Gaza and what is happening in Beirut - things are very clear," Gallant posted on X on Sunday along with a video of his interaction with the soldiers.

Anticipating an Israeli strike after firing ballistic missiles, Iran had warned that it will target Israeli refineries and gas fields.

"We are strong, both in defence and attack, and we will express it in the way we choose, at the time we choose, in the place we choose, and these things are for us not just a statement but a work plan," Gallant said on Israel's retaliation plan.