Gujarat To Mark 23 Years Of Progress Under Narendra Modi's Leadership With 'Vikas Saptah'

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) The Gujarat has announced a week-long celebration to mark 23 years of development under the leadership of Narendra Modi -- first as Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014, and then as Prime since 2014.

Known as 'Vikas Saptah' (Development Week), the event will be held from October 7 to October 15. It will highlight key milestones achieved since Narendra Modi took over as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

During 'Vikas Saptah', 23 iconic locations across the state, including the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Riverfront, Surat Diamond Bourse, and Dwarka Sudarshan Bridge, will host a 'Vikas Padyatra' (Development March) to showcase PM Modi's contribution to Gujarat's growth.

Several activities have been planned during the week, including development-themed essay competitions in schools and colleges, cultural programmes by local artistes, and beautification of major public spaces with wall paintings and lighting.

Citizens will also be encouraged to share their personal experiences of PM Modi's governance on social and digital media using the hashtag #VikasSaptah.

During the celebrations, the Gujarat government has also committed to inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 3,500 crore.

Each day of 'Vikas Saptah' will be dedicated to a specific theme, including Youth Empowerment Day, Good Governance Day, Entrepreneurship Day, and Nutrition and Health Day.

These themed days will focus on key initiatives that have driven Gujarat's inclusive development over the past two decades.

Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel expressed the state government's gratitude for PM Modi's leadership, stating that Gujarat's 23-year development journey under his guidance has turned the state into a global role model of progress.

"The state government is committed to continuing this journey, with the annual celebration of 'Vikas Saptah' as a tribute to the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Patel said.

Since taking office as Gujarat's Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, Narendra Modi has initiated a series of development-oriented policies that have reshaped the state. His tenure as Chief Minister established Gujarat's emergence as a global industry, agriculture, and services leader.

"Narendra Modi has shown the nation how public participation and policy-driven governance can lead to remarkable development results," said Health Minister Patel.

"His vision has propelled Gujarat's growth, and we remain committed to ensuring that Gujarat continues to lead the way for India's progress."

The Gujarat government plans to celebrate 'Vikas Saptah' each year, "not only as a tribute to the state's 23-year journey but also as a commitment to further accelerating its development".