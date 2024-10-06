One Killed, 10 Injured In 'Terror' Attack In Southern Israel: Police
Date
10/6/2024 10:15:18 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 6 (IANS) A woman was killed and 10 others were wounded in a "terror attack" in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Police said Sunday.
The attacker, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a gun and a knife, opened fire at Beersheba's central bus station, authorities reported. They have launched a search for any accomplices who may have helped the assailant reach the scene.
Zaki Heller, spokesman for Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organisation, told reporters that a 20-year-old woman died from gunshot wounds.
The attacker was shot by Israeli security forces and later pronounced dead at the scene, Heller added, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that the assailant was a resident of Hura, a Bedouin village in the Negev Desert.
MENAFN06102024000231011071ID1108750679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.