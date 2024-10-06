One Killed, 10 Injured In 'Terror' Attack In Southern Israel: Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 6 (IANS) A woman was killed and 10 others were wounded in a "terror attack" in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, said Sunday.

The attacker, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a gun and a knife, opened fire at Beersheba's central bus station, authorities reported. They have launched a search for any accomplices who may have helped the assailant reach the scene.

Zaki Heller, spokesman for Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organisation, told reporters that a 20-year-old woman died from gunshot wounds.

The attacker was shot by Israeli security forces and later pronounced dead at the scene, Heller added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that the assailant was a resident of Hura, a Bedouin village in the Negev Desert.