19Th Arab Youth Meeting Kicks Off In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The 19th Arab Youth Meeting began on Sunday in Jordan, themed "Youth, Technology, and Artificial Intelligence" in collaboration with the Arab League, with participation of Kuwait's Youth Affairs Ministry.

In the opening speech, Jordanian of Youth Yazan Shdeifat -- on behalf of the Prime Minister Jaffar Hassan -- stated that Jordan is keen on hosting this event, noting that it offers Arab youth a to exchange experiences and knowledge in the fields of and artificial intelligence.

He also underscored the royal patronage that prioritizes Jordanian youth, particularly in technology and artificial intelligence, and praised Jordan's national youth strategy for supporting innovative projects in these fields.

The Arab League's representative Faisal Ghassan emphasized the League's commitment to promoting initiatives that enable Arab youth to work toward a better future.

He noted that despite the current challenges in the region, the Arab League remains committed to ensuring the continuation of this event, reaffirming the League's support for Palestinian youth.

The Kuwaiti delegation's head Aseel Al-Enezi described the event as an exceptional opportunity for Arab youth to develop skills in modern technology and artificial intelligence, as well as highlighted the growing demand for AI-driven jobs.

Al-Enezi stressed the importance of cross-country collaboration to achieve sustainable development, aiming to create job opportunities for youth.

The meeting, with the participation of 12 Arab youth delegations, includes dialogue sessions on Jordan's artificial intelligence strategy and other Arab experiences, as well as visits to leading institutions in the technology sector and various tourist sites. (end)

