Company meteorologists closely monitoring the storm Crews preparing for potential impacts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Duke meteorologists track Tropical Storm Milton, the company urges customers to take immediate action and prepare for the approaching storm.

The National Hurricane Center expects Milton to strengthen into a major hurricane producing potentially extremely hazardous weather conditions to portions of the company's Florida service area.

Regardless of the hurricane's intensity, there is a risk of life-threating storm surge for the west coast of Florida

and heavy rainfall that will affect the area well ahead of the storm.



The impact of a major hurricane to our infrastructure could result in widespread equipment damage causing extended outage durations for our customers. Strong winds and storm surge could also damage homes and businesses making structures unsafe to re-energize.

"Tropical Storm Milton's current path poses a major threat to communities along the state's west coast," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "We want to assure our customers our team is ready to respond. We will be mobilizing our mutual assistance crews from across the country to help with power restoration."

Line technicians and workers are checking equipment, supplies and inventories to ensure adequate materials are available to make repairs and restore power outages.

In advance of the storm, Duke Energy places crews near areas that will likely be affected by the system, allowing for the most rapid response after a storm passes through.

"While our communities recover from Hurricane Helene, it's important our customers remain informed, vigilant and prepared as Milton approaches Florida's coast," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida president. "It's critical our customers stay updated on information from emergency management. Safety is the priority before, during and after the storm."



Safety information

Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place to respond to an extended power outage after a hurricane or other severe weather. Below are some tips:

Before the storm



Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs, or evacuation is required. Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets; friends' or family members' homes; or pet-friendly hotels.

For more tips on how to prepare for storm season, and how Duke Energy can help, please visit

duke-energy/StormTips .

Outage reporting

While residents of coastal areas are most at risk of being affected by hurricanes, such storms also can bring damaging high winds and rain inland. Before the storm hits, customers should contact us to make sure their contact information is up to date and their communication preferences are noted, so they receive proactive outreach on the status on a power outage they may experience.

Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:



Visit

duke-energy

on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app – Download the Duke Energy app from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply). Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.228.8485.

There is also an interactive

outage map

where customers can find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.



Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.



More information is available at duke-energy

and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



Contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853



