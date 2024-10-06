Synergy Heating & Cooling Earns 2024 Best Of Florida Regional Award, Recognized For Excellence In Customer Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DELTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synergy Heating & Cooling, a trusted name in HVAC solutions, is proud to announce its recent achievement of a 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award. This distinguished recognition, awarded by customer votes, highlights the strong Synergy has established with its community- a prime example of the values and dedication that have driven this family-owned business to success.



Founded by Roy and Samantha Durkee, Synergy Heating & Cooling has evolved from a modest family-run operation in Deltona into a vital part of the local community. Their commitment to prioritizing each customer has distinguished them in the neighborhoods they serve, from DeBary to Orange City and beyond.



What truly sets Synergy apart is not just their technical expertise in HVAC systems but also their unwavering dedication to customer care. Their slogan, "When It's Hot, You're Not," captures their promise to ensure that comfort and reliability are never compromised. Understanding the urgency of a broken air conditioner during a heatwave, Synergy's quick service and expert solutions have made them a trusted choice for both residential and commercial clients.



Synergy Heating & Cooling offers a comprehensive range of services, including maintenance, repair, and installation of HVAC systems, all designed with the customer in mind. The company provides maintenance plans tailored to fit any budget, helping clients avoid costly repairs and keep their systems running efficiently. In addition, Synergy participates in FPL's Energy Savings Program, offering solutions that not only enhance comfort but also help customers save on energy costs.



"Our mission has always been to help others live comfortably, both physically and financially," says Roy Durkee, reflecting on the core values that guide their business. This mission is evident in their commitment to honest pricing, with no hidden fees or surprises. Unlike many competitors, Synergy is transparent with their pricing, understanding the financial strain that unexpected repairs can impose in today's economy.



Beyond their service calls, Synergy's customer-first approach extends to offering significant discounts to seniors, military personnel, and first responders, further strengthening their deep-rooted connection to the community. Their one-stop-shop approach, which includes selling filters and offering extended warranties, ensures that every customer need is met with the highest standard of care



