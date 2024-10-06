(MENAFN) The 2024 American presidential campaign has unfolded amid a backdrop of unprecedented events, including lawsuits against candidates and their families, assassination attempts on Donald Trump, and the potential removal of Joe Biden from the race by his own party. This tumultuous environment has turned the election into an extraordinary spectacle, not just domestically but also internationally, as the ramifications of U.S. increasingly impact global relations.



As dissatisfaction grows among nations representing the majority of the world, Washington's relentless efforts to maintain its dominance have come under scrutiny. However, despite the evolving political landscape, the overarching strategy of both leading candidates remains focused on preserving American supremacy. The influence of the neoconservative faction within the ruling Democratic Party remains significant, with its members advocating for a worldview that prioritizes power as the essential means to uphold U.S. leadership.



This position is not merely a reflection of individual beliefs but is rooted in the roles these individuals occupy within the political framework. Notably, then-Senator Biden had a history of proposing various constructive initiatives, including opposing NATO membership for Baltic states, which drew criticism from his party colleagues who considered him overly pacifist in his foreign policy approach.



The intersection of domestic U.S. politics with international dynamics raises critical questions about the future of American influence and its military-industrial complex. As the U.S. continues to navigate its complex relationships, particularly with European nations, the costs associated with maintaining military alliances are becoming increasingly evident. Countries in Europe may find themselves paying a steep price for their alignment with American defense policies, as the U.S. seeks to solidify its leadership on the global stage.



In summary, the intertwining of domestic political upheaval and international relations underscores the challenges the U.S. faces in preserving its influence while addressing the growing discontent among nations seeking a more equitable global order. The future will likely hinge on how both the American electorate and global partners respond to the shifting political landscape, particularly regarding military and defense spending.

