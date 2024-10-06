Jalilabad Sees Increase In Fruit And Berry Production
Date
10/6/2024 8:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fruit and berry production in Jalilabad has increased this year
compared to last year, Azernews reports.
This year, fruits and berries were cultivated on 2,286 hectares
of land, with a total of 33,810 tons of crops harvested so far.
In contrast, last year, fruits and berries were grown on 2,184
hectares, resulting in a harvest of 28,487 tons during the same
period.
The region is home to various fruit and berry fields, including
grapes, strawberries, cherries, pomegranates, dates, walnuts,
hazelnuts, and almonds.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.