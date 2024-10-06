عربي


Jalilabad Sees Increase In Fruit And Berry Production

10/6/2024 8:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fruit and berry production in Jalilabad has increased this year compared to last year, Azernews reports.

This year, fruits and berries were cultivated on 2,286 hectares of land, with a total of 33,810 tons of crops harvested so far.

In contrast, last year, fruits and berries were grown on 2,184 hectares, resulting in a harvest of 28,487 tons during the same period.

The region is home to various fruit and berry fields, including grapes, strawberries, cherries, pomegranates, dates, walnuts, hazelnuts, and almonds.

AzerNews

