Israel: A Year Of Loss And Pain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anguished families wait for release of those held hostage, or at least of news of their fate. Many are still mourning loved ones killed. Tens of thousands of civilians in the south and in the north are displaced and unable to return home. Entire communities live under the sound of sirens, and fear is the constant companion of many.

That so many families are still separated after 12 months of conflict is devastating – every effort must be made to reunite the hostages with their families. Hostage-taking is prohibited under international humanitarian law. We continue to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all those still held hostage, for their humane treatment, and for our access to visit them and check on their well-being.

