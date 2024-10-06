A Year Of Loss And Pain: ICRC Appeals For Human Dignity And Urgent Action To Ease Suffering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Human suffering has no borders. This is a year marked by heartbreak and unanswered questions. Families have been torn apart, with many loved ones still held against their will. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced across the region. Civilians have become reduced to numbers; their uniqueness overshadowed by competing narratives around conflict. But behind the numbers are individuals- children, parents, siblings, and friends who now struggle for survival and face daily grief, fear, and uncertainty about their future.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reiterates our call for all parties to respect the dignity of every person affected by this conflict. They are human beings with rights, deserving of protection, humanitarian support, and the ability to rebuild their lives in safety and security. The ICRC remains steadfast in its commitment to providing essential lifesaving services and insists upon the requirement for all parties to ensure safe and unimpeded access.

We also repeat our call for all parties to immediately uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law (IHL). IHL provides a framework to reduce suffering during conflict, ensuring that humanity's core principles are upheld even in times of war. By adhering to IHL, warring parties can alleviate human suffering, and pave the way for a more stable and peaceful future.

