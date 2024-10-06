Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Special Representative For Children And Armed Conflict
New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nation HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, HE Virginia Gamba, at the UN headquarters in New York. The meeting discussed ways to enhance international endeavors to protect the children in conflict zones. The two sides commended the fruitful cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Office of the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict.
