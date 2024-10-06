عربي


Peruvian Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

10/6/2024 7:15:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Lima: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru HE Elmer Schialer Salcedo met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Peru HE Jabr bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations of cooperation between the two countries.

The Peninsula

