Peruvian Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Lima: of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru HE Elmer Schialer Salcedo met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Peru HE Jabr bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations of cooperation between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.