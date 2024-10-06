GCC Chief Renews Call For Int'l Community To End Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, renewed his call on Sunday for the international community to assume its responsibilities and take immediate action to stop the dangerous Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the GCC Chief said that after a full year since the start of the military operations of the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian, security and economic situation in the Strip has further deteriorated, which requires the international community to take urgent steps and immediate measures to stop the brutal Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people and end the military escalation.

He also stressed the need to provide protection for civilians, including relief and humanitarian workers who face grave risks while carrying out their humanitarian duties.

Al-Budaiwi expressed the GCC countries' firm and supportive position on the Palestinian cause and support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant United Nations resolutions. (end)

ash









MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108750477