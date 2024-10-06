Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Premier, First Deputy PM
Date
10/6/2024 7:07:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince also received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
aa
MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108750475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.