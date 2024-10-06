Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Premier, First Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Sunday His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.