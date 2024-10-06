(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, Chinese stormed a Catholic church in Wenzhou, forcibly stopping Father Jin Mengxiu from conducting Sunday Mass.



This event highlights China's growing suppression of religious activities, especially targeting Christians. The raid arose from a complex situation in the local Catholic community.



Months before, Father Ma Xianshi announced a controversial plan to change parish boundaries. The state-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA) backed this unauthorized decision, causing confusion among believers.



Father Jin tried to hold Mass in a church no longer used for pastoral care. He believed only a bishop could change parish boundaries, as church law states. In an open letter, Father Jin noted such changes hadn't happened in other Zhejiang province dioceses.



The conflict centers on the Chinese government's control of religious affairs through the CCPA. Bishop Shao Zhumin, Wenzhou's Vatican-recognized leader since 2016, refuses to join this state-approved group.







Consequently, local authorities have repeatedly arrested and detained him. Authorities detained Bishop Shao again in January 2024 after he opposed unauthorized diocese changes.



His whereabouts remain unknown to his followers. Officials often make him disappear during major holidays, preventing him from leading services. This Wenzhou incident reflects a broader pattern of religious persecution in Chin .

Defiant Christian Priest Challenges China's Iron Grip on Faith

Christian persecution has reached its worst level in 40 years. The government has closed thousands of churches and imposed strict regulations on religious activities.



China's "sinicization" policy aims to align religious practices with Communist Party ideology. This has led to demolished religious symbols and interrupted services. Millions of Christian children have been forced to sign forms renouncing their faith.



Digital surveillance plays a key role in the government's control efforts. Face recognition cameras monitor church congregations. A "smart religion app" requires churchgoers to upload personal information before attending services.



Legal persecution of Christians has increased. Authorities often arrest church leaders on charges of fraud or illegal religious activity. Some Christian students can't get passports to study abroad at religious schools.



The scale of persecution is alarming. In 2023, authorities closed at least 10,000 churches in China. Globally, over 365 million Christians faced high levels of persecution and discrimination.



Father Jin's attempt to hold Mass shows his commitment to his congregation. He argues his actions prevent the community from losing spiritual support and maintain social harmony.



This situation draws attention from human rights advocates and religious leaders worldwide. The Wenzhou struggle represents the larger conflict between religious freedom and government control in China.

