One Wounded, Warehouses, Trucks Damaged In Overnight Drone Attack On Odesa

10/6/2024 6:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian strike drones attack Ukraine's southern city of Odesa overnight into Sunday, damaging infrastructure, including warehouses and trucks, and injuring a man.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Odesa. At night, Russia attacked the city with strike UAVs. One man was injured in the attack. He was hospitalized in a serious condition," the post said.


Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including warehouses and trucks. Fires broke out, which the firefighters have already put out.


Powerful explosions rang out in Odesa during an air raid alert on the night of October 5 to 6.

