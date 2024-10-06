Egypt Welcomes Macron's Call To Stop Arms Exports To Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Egypt welcomed on Sunday French President Emmanuel Macron's call to stop arms exports to the Israeli against the backdrop of the serious violations of international law committed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In a statement, the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration said these violations resulted in tens of thousands of civilian casualties and injuries, most of whom were women and children, in a clear challenge to the international community.

The statement stressed that the call made by the French President is fully consistent with respect for the principles and rules of international humanitarian law and reflects the overwhelming and growing resentment at the international level over the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

Egypt appreciated France's position in support of Palestinian rights and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and relevant international resolutions. (end)

