10 People Killed In Flashfloods, Landslides In Northeast India's Meghalaya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Indian officials said on Sunday that at least 10 people died in landslides and flashfloods that hit South Garo Hills district of north eastern Indian state of Meghalaya.

The Press Trust of India said quoting officials that incessant rainfall caused landslides in Gasuapara region of the district killing 10 people including seven from one family. The family of seven in remote village of Hatiasia Songma were inside their home when a landslide struck killing all of them.

The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are engaged in search and rescue operations in the affected areas. Chief Minister of the state Conrad K Sangma expressed sorrow over the loss of life and held a review meeting to assess the damage across five districts of Garo Hills. (end)

