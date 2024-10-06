The future of supply chain management and global trade dynamics

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, 4 October 2024 — Global trade and logistics are undergoing a rapid transformation. Geopolitical tensions, protectionist policies and the rising demand for sustainable operations have created a challenging landscape for businesses and governments. However, these challenges also present opportunities, such as the adoption of advanced technologies, entry into emerging markets and the development of innovative supply chain models.

The 4th Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit, hosted by The New Economy Academy, empowers young professionals with the tools and knowledge to navigate and capitalise on the evolving landscape. This makes the Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit an unparalleled opportunity to connect with forward-thinking individuals who are actively shaping the UAE’s economic future.

Time is running out to secure your place—don’t miss out on actionable insights and strategies to drive trade recovery and growth. Register now and shape the future of global trade. Notable speakers at the event include Bharat Gupta, senior vice-president and head - trade and structured finance, Asia and EMEA at Olam Agri, Anderson Bernal, head of Supply Chain UMEA & TuRC, Takeda, Sneha Jacob, head of supply chain development and CAPEX, Kraft Heinz

Strategic Partnerships

The summit is supported by an impressive roster of sponsors, including New Economy Academy, JP Morgan, DP World, BCG, SAP, Schneider Electric, DMCC, Citi and ECI. These partnerships reflect the broad-based commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among global trade stakeholders.





