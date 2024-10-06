BJP Will Win In Haryana, Says Manoj Tiwari, Dismissing Kejriwal's 'Double-Engine' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday criticised AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on the BJP's "double-engine" in Haryana, asserting that there is no longer any point in debating the election outcome as the mandate will clearly favour the BJP.

Tiwari's comments came in response to Kejriwal's remarks during AAP's Janta ki Adalat, where the AAP leader claimed that the BJP's double-engine government had failed in Haryana and across the country.

Kejriwal went on to say that people have now realised that "double-engine" is synonymous with inflation, unemployment, and corruption and would soon lose power in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

Mocking Kejriwal's criticism, Manoj Tiwari stated, "It will be interesting to see how many seats Arvind Kejriwal gets in Haryana. But whoever forms the government, there is no need for discussion anymore. The election is over, and the results on October 8 will clearly be in BJP's favour. The government will be formed by us."

Tiwari also referred to exit polls, which reportedly show no seats for AAP in Haryana. He sarcastically added, "AAP and Kejriwal don't deserve even a single seat. Today, they are holding 'Janta ki Adalat,' but no one is showing up. The public wants Kejriwal to first clear his name in court and then speak to us," he added.

Highlighting the BJP's initiatives in Delhi, Tiwari discussed two major schemes: the mutation of land and the removal of the DDA NOC requirement for electricity meters.

"People were struggling with land mutation issues, unable to transfer ownership from their parents. We've started resolving those cases. Similarly, the Delhi government had conspired to block electricity meters under the pretext of needing DDA NOC. We've abolished that requirement, and people are now thankful to PM Modi for addressing these problems," he said.