EU new Defense Commissioner indicates that EU must ‘prepare for war’ with Russia

(MENAFN) In a stark warning this week, Andrius Kubilius, the newly appointed European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space, indicated that the European Union may need to prepare for a military confrontation with Russia within the next decade. Known for his hardline approach towards Moscow, Kubilius emphasized the necessity for the European Union to bolster its defense capabilities in light of escalating tensions.



Kubilius, a former prime of Lithuania, made these statements as part of a broader strategic initiative presented by the European People’s Party (EPP) group in the European Union Parliament. He stressed that the bloc must ramp up defense production and stockpile reserves to ensure it can adequately protect itself. “If you want peace, prepare for war,” he remarked, underscoring the urgency of the situation.



His comments coincided with the EPP's call for the establishment of a “European Defense Union,” which would facilitate investment in future defense technologies. Kubilius asserted, “We must be ready to meet Russia militarily in six to eight years,” highlighting the need for the European Union to complement NATO efforts while strengthening its own defense initiatives.



Kubilius further pointed out that adversaries of the European Union are closely monitoring the bloc’s response to these challenges, gauging whether it will succeed or falter in its defense endeavors. Since 2019, he has served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and has consistently advocated for a firmer stance against Russia, calling for increased sanctions and strategic preparations.



The former Lithuanian leader's statements reflect a growing sentiment within the European Union that the current geopolitical climate necessitates a proactive and robust defense strategy. As tensions between the West and Russia continue to escalate, the need for enhanced military readiness and cooperative defense measures has become increasingly apparent.

