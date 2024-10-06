Software AG headlines AI powered process intelligence and smart connectivity at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

(MENAFN- Novellus PR & Comms) Dubai, UAE: 04 October 2024: Software AG (A Software GmbH brand) returns to GITEX GLOBAL 2024, to showcase its range of enterprise tech suite of software solutions, designed to foster AI driven intelligent processes and smart connectivity, empowering fast growing enterprises in the Middle East to accelerate their digital transformation.

In the Middle East, businesses are increasingly prioritizing a robust digital backbone to adapt to future business needs. This is driven by the need for insightful data that not only meets current business process requirements but also anticipates future needs. By leveraging advanced technologies, organizations are positioning themselves as truly connected enterprises, ready to innovate and thrive.

This year at the show, Software AG will demonstrate ARIS, along with its AI Companion, and Cumulocity IoT stack of software solutions, critical tools for simplifying enterprise complexity. The booth will feature two main showcases: ARIS AI Companion that will depict Software AG’s capabilities to future-proof process intelligence for businesses by envisioning optimal operational excellence through elevated quality, boosted productivity, unbiased analysis, and data-driven decision-making.

The second showcase is a car race showcase featuring Cumulocity IoT thin edge device installed, where the car communicates with the cloud via 4G—a robust link to the Cumulocity IoT Platform, continuously streaming data about acceleration, torque, RPMs, temperature, power from regenerative braking, and more. Both showcases will reflect AI-enabled technology, on process management and IoT connectivity, highlighting how right solution providers can transform complex systems into intelligent outcomes for enterprises.

Ebru Kılıç Eker, Regional General Manager, Middle East and Türkiye – Software AG stated, “Digital transformation is at the pinnacle of all business enhancement requirements today. As companies look to stay ahead in the digital age, Software AG empowers them with resilient infrastructures that support ongoing innovation and adaptation. GITEX GLOBAL provides Software AG with a global stage to showcase these capabilities and expertise in driving process intelligence and building smart connections on prem, on the cloud and, across hybrid environments.”

Software AG partners with the world’s leading organizations for more than 50 years across government, utilities, oil & gas, telecommunications, finance & banking and diverse sectors in Middle East and Türkiye region, supporting their digital transformation endeavours right from vision to reality.





