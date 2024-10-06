Smart Real Estate Planning to Meet the UAE’s Evolving Consumer Spending Habits

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – 5 October 2024–

As per recent data, residents in the UAE are increasingly allocating a significant portion of their income towards enhancing their lifestyle. With growing interest in luxury, wellness, and sustainability, this shift in consumer behaviour is directly influencing the real estate market. Major Developers can leverage these insights to craft smart real estate strategies that align with the evolving preferences of UAE’s residents.



One of the standout projects that exemplifies this shift is Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This development, with its innovative architecture and emphasis on sustainability, perfectly reflects the new demand for luxury and wellness. Featuring the first-ever rooftop sky beach and a manta ray aquarium farm dedicated to marine conservation, Manta Bay is poised to become a true icon in the region.



Understanding the Consumer Shift

The UAE's residents have been spending more on lifestyle experiences, ranging from luxury goods to health and wellness products, and real estate is not exempt from this trend. Today, high-end buyers are seeking properties that provide more than just a place to live—they want spaces that reflect their lifestyles and values. This demand is pushing real estate developers to go beyond traditional luxury and incorporate features that cater to personal wellness, sustainability, and smart living solutions.



Implementing a Smart Real Estate Strategy

For Major Developers, the key to staying ahead lies in adopting a smart real estate plan that caters to these shifting preferences. A well-crafted approach would involve several key pillars:

• Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Design: Green building technologies and sustainable practices are becoming a must-have for modern developments. Properties designed with energy-efficient materials, water-saving systems, and renewable energy sources appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

• Wellness-Oriented Properties: With the rise in consumer spending on health and wellness, real estate projects that integrate wellness features such as spas, fitness centers, green spaces, and access to nature will resonate strongly with buyers.

• Smart Technology Integration: Home automation systems, AI-based security, and energy-saving smart appliances are no longer a luxury but an expectation. Smart homes with these advanced technological features are attractive to both local residents and expatriates looking for modern, tech-driven living solutions.

• Personalized Luxury: Consumers now seek personalized luxury, which includes customizable interiors, private amenities, and exclusive concierge services.

• Community-Centric Development: Beyond the individual home, residents today are looking for communities that foster interaction, convenience, and a sense of belonging. Real estate projects that offer communal spaces, social hubs, and retail experiences within walking distance will continue to grow in demand.



Conclusion: A Future-Proof Real Estate Strategy

As UAE residents continue to prioritize lifestyle enhancements in their spending, Major Developers’ real estate strategy should reflect a shift towards personalized, wellness-focused, and sustainable living spaces. By integrating smart technology, eco-friendly design, and community-centric features, Major Developers can remain at the forefront of the UAE’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape, meeting the needs of a diverse and dynamic consumer base.







