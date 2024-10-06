Two Killed, Eight Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed two civilians and injured eight others in the Donetsk region on Saturday, October 5.
Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On October 5, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Velyka Novosilka and Toretsk. Eight people in the region were injured during the day," the post reads.
Filashkin said that the total number of those killed and wounded by the Russian army in the Donetsk region (2,797 killed, 6,225 wounded) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
