Zelensky: Territorial Defense Warriors Demonstrated Their Courage Since First Days Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated territorial defense fighters and said that since the first days of the full-scale war, thousands of from the Territorial Defense Forces have demonstrated their courage and devotion to Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a post on on the occasion of the Day of the Territorial Defense Force, Ukrinform reports.

"Today is the Day of the Territorial Defense Forces, honoring the warriors and units that, together with all components of Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces, protect our country and our people. Since the very first days of the full-scale war, thousands of warriors from the Territorial Defense Forces have demonstrated the best qualities of the Ukrainian character-courage and loyalty to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to him, territorial defense fighters have been defending the north of the country, including the capital, Chernihiv, Sumy, as well as Kharkiv, the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the south of the country.

"We are proud of everyone who is truly resilient. We are grateful to all who destroy the enemy and fight for Ukraine to live. And we honor the memory of those who have fallen in the battles for Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

Photo credit: 127 Separate Territorial Defense Brigade