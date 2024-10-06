عربي


BE-200ÇS Aircraft Assists In Turkiye's Forest Fire Efforts

10/6/2024 5:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "BE-200ÇS" amphibious aircraft from the Aviation Detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing its firefighting operations in Turkiye to combat forest fires, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that, as part of this effort, the plane was deployed to fight a fire in the forest near Izmir-Focha yesterday.

Fire extinguishing efforts are ongoing.

MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750327


AzerNews

