BE-200ÇS Aircraft Assists In Turkiye's Forest Fire Efforts

BE-200ÇS Aircraft Assists In Turkiye's Forest Fire Efforts
10/6/2024 5:10:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The "BE-200ÇS" amphibious aircraft from the Aviation Detachment
of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing its
firefighting operations in Turkiye to combat forest fires,
Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that, as part of this
effort, the plane was deployed to fight a fire in the forest near
Izmir-Focha yesterday.
Fire extinguishing efforts are ongoing.
