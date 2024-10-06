BE-200ÇS Aircraft Assists In Turkiye's Forest Fire Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "BE-200ÇS" amphibious aircraft from the Detachment of the of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing its firefighting operations in Turkiye to combat forest fires, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that, as part of this effort, the plane was deployed to fight a fire in the forest near Izmir-Focha yesterday.

Fire extinguishing efforts are ongoing.