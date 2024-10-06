Ashok Leyland organizes ‘Mini Expo’ in Raipur, Showcases Advanced MHCV Innovations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 4th October, 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has inaugurated ‘Mini Expo’ in Raipur, showcasing its latest innovations in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV). Raipur is among the 11 exclusive locations in India selected for this expo, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and customer engagement.



The expo, featuring two simultaneous circuits, aims to bring Ashok Leyland’s cutting-edge technologies closer to customers and enthusiasts. Circuit 1, which commenced from Delhi, will conclude in Raipur.



At the Raipur expo, Ashok Leyland is showcasing a diverse line-up of vehicles, including the AVTR 5525AN 4X2 AC, AVTR 4825HN AC, AVTR 4825TN HD AC, AVTR 3532TN 8X4, AVTR 3525TN HR AXLE, BOSS 1915 22FT, OYSTER Vi SCHOOL (53 seater), OYSTER Vi STAFF (40 seater), 15 M BUS CHASSIS, AVTR 4825H COWL HD 28FT, and AVTR 55T EV.



Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, "The Mini Expo in Raipur marks a significant milestone as we continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle segment. Chhattisgarh has been a key market for us. We have always recognized the potential this region has and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in this geography. The Expo is an opportunity for customers to experience our capabilities in driving the future of mobility. We are confident that our vehicles, coupled with our extensive aftermarket solutions, will demonstrate our dedication to providing comprehensive transportation solutions to our customers. We look forward to engaging with our customers and stakeholders at Raipur."



The 'Mini Expo' in Raipur highlighted Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art MHCV products and vehicles, and is a key event for industry professionals, enthusiasts, and stakeholders interested in the latest advancements in MHCV technology.



The two-day expo will be a great opportunity for visitors to experience not only the latest vehicles but also the comprehensive services and solutions that Ashok Leyland offers.



Visit the Ashok Leyland Mini Expo at the Science College Ground - Amanaka, Raipur on October 04-05, 2024.





MENAFN06102024005232011781ID1108750282