Bank of Baroda, a leading public sector bank, has successfully upgraded its network infrastructure across 1600+ branches using indigenously manufactured managed switches from HFCL Limited. This strategic partnership marks a milestone in the Indian banking sector's push towards technological self-reliance and enhanced customer experience.



HFCL has supplied approximately three thousand 24-Port switches to enhance LAN connectivity across the bank's branches nationwide. The integration of HFCL's switches are with the bank’s existing Network Access Controller (NAC) system allows Bank of Baroda to offer better services to its end-customers including enhanced network and data security by ensuring strict access controls, allowing only authorized devices and users to access the banking infrastructure. The switches provide high-speed, reliable connectivity across all branches, while the NAC system continuously monitors and manages access.



The deployment was executed in collaboration with Dynacons Systems & Solutions, ensuring a smooth transition to a secure and compliant connectivity system without compromising business continuity. This successful deployment underscores the growing capabilities of Indian technology providers and sets a precedent for other public sector entities looking to modernize their infrastructure while supporting domestic manufacturing.





