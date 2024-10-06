Eforea Spa & Health Club At Hilton Doha The Pearl Launches Signature Treatments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hilton Doha The Pearl has announced exciting updates at its eforea spa & club, where guests can now discover signature results focused treatments from Elemis, and explore a selection of locally-inspired spa treatments and products, with the introduction of the Qatari brand, Argansus.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing guest experiences, eforea spa & health club has relaunched its Escape Journey element of the spa menu with a range of organic bio-ingredient rich treatments designed to nourish through nature. Among these is the Complete Body Ritual, a 90-minute journey that begins with a choice of gentle or invigorating exfoliation, followed by a deeply hydrating body wrap, and concludes with a warm body butter application on your full body.

Delivering the Signature Essentials Journey element of the spa menu is Elemis, offering a range of results focused treatments targeting both men's and women's skincare concerns.

For those seeking a facial that literally feeds the skin, the Elemis Superfood Pro-Radiance treatment offers a 60-minute infusion of superfoods and essential minerals. This nourishing facial is clinically proven to brighten dull skin, leaving it visibly plumped and glowing.

Additional treatments include the Deeper than Deep Hot Stone Massage, a 90-minute journey where heated stones, immersed in fragrant Frangipani Monoi body oil, are expertly worked into muscles to melt away deep-seated tension.

For those seeking a nourishing skincare treatment, the Hydra Nourishing Cocoon Mask offers a 30-minute indulgence. This luxurious wrap is applied warm to the skin, providing deep hydration and nourishment while allowing guests to escape into pure relaxation.

Among the facial treatments is the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Age Defy treatment, a 60-minute facial specifically designed to target fine lines and wrinkles featuring a targeted massage that boosts cellular function, leaving the skin nourished and visibly more youthful.

Moreover, and to enjoy the signature treatments, guests can now take advantage of the current“Mid-Week Bliss” promotion, offering half-price massages every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am until 4pm.

“We're excited to elevate the wellness journey at eforea spa & health club with our treatment services and the introduction of Argansus, a brand that beautifully captures Qatar's rich association with nature and luxurious essence,” said Daniel Van Wyk, General Manager of Hilton Doha the Pearl.

“Our mission is to create a transformative journey of the senses, where guests can emerge brighter, and support their experience with our curated selection of premium home care products.”