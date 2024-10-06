9th Reading Box Explores the Beauty of Storytelling and Poetry

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 5 October 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has revealed the details of the ninth Reading Box, which will be held from 9 to 18 October at City Centre Mirdif. The event aims to expand the intellectual horizons of children and adults, encouraging them to read and explore the world of books. This is part of Dubai Culture's commitment to supporting the National Literacy Strategy 2016–2026, which aims to embed cultural values within society and make reading a daily habit.

The initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the School of Life initiative, features 55 inspiring sessions, poetry evenings and creative workshops. These activities will offer visitors the opportunity to enrich their knowledge, develop skills in storytelling, literary writing, and Arabic calligraphy, and engage in conversations with a select group of writers, intellectuals, poets, and heritage experts from the UAE and abroad.

Eiman Al Hammadi, Manager of Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of the initiative and its role in creating new avenues for knowledge enhancement among the community, saying: “Reading Box is an innovative and vital platform that spreads the culture of reading, encouraging individuals to access various knowledge sources, and enabling them to develop leadership and creative thinking skills through a rich programme of sessions that highlight the vibrancy of Dubai's literary scene and its significant cultural momentum. It aligns with Dubai Culture's efforts to build educated generations capable of contributing to sustainable development, keeping pace with future requirements, and enhancing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

The Reading Box programme includes a variety of workshops and talks, providing the community with opportunities to develop leadership skills and discover the aesthetics of literature and narrative storytelling. Notable sessions include the ‘What is Home?’ session offered by Emirati author Sara Galadari to those aged 6 to 9, taking them on a whimsical adventure filled with friendship, warmth, and the joy of finding where they truly belong. During the ‘3D Paper Craft Activity’ session, graphic designer, artist and educator Afreen Nizam will teach students aged 7 to 12 how to design their own characters, landscapes and magical objects inspired by beloved tales like Aladdin using vibrant colours and creative techniques; the workshop will spark imagination, teach artistic composition, and introduce concepts of depth and dimension, all while fostering a fun and collaborative environment.

In the ‘Arabic Calligraphy on Book Covers’ workshop with Hazem Kurdali, youth and adults shall explore the art of Arabic calligraphy and its diverse applications in cover design and learn how to blend traditional beauty with contemporary creativity, transforming ideas into stunning designs that reflect the essence of the book. Kids aged 3 to 6 can join Emirati children’s author ‘Ebtisam Al Beiti’ on a meaningful and creative journey that navigates new experiences during the ‘A Dragon Called Blue’ session, exploring their feelings about change - whether it’s a new sibling or a big life transition. After the tale, they’ll connect their emotions to colours and paint their own special dragon egg to take home, while Maitha Al Khayat will give a reading session of ‘Aisha’s Cake,’ where children from 6 to 8 years will follow Aisha and her grandfather as they gather dates to bake a special cake for Grandma – without the lost secret recipe. Participants will help solve the mystery, create imaginative recipes, and enjoy fun puzzles in this interactive, creative session.

During the ‘Let Us Grow Healthy’ session, nutrition coach and personal trainer Nouf Al Watban, is offering a workshop designed for expecting parents and those wanting to cultivate healthy eating habits in their children. The session will cover nutrition during pregnancy, selecting fresh foods, boosting immunity, managing food allergies, and understanding GMOs, while learning the importance of leafy greens, tips to reduce salt and sugar, and how food impacts brain and heart health, empowering participants to make informed dietary choices for their families.

In ‘The Power of Poetry’ panel moderated by Naouel Chaoi, professor of modern literature and training and research officer at the United Nations, Dr Afra Atiq, award-winning Emirati poet, scholar, and teaching artist; Reem Al Mubarak, Emirati artist and author; and Moza Al Sharif, Emirati author, will discuss the power of poetry as a means of personal expression and emotional depth. Participants can experience an inspiring evening filled with captivating poems and the opportunity to share their own poetic creations in a creatively interactive setting.





