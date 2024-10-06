EU court bans Meta from using publicly available information about users’ sexual orientation

(MENAFN) The European Union's top court delivered a significant ruling on Friday, asserting that social giant Meta (formerly Facebook) is prohibited from using publicly available information about a user's sexual orientation, which was obtained outside its platforms, for targeted advertising. This decision marks a notable win for Austrian privacy advocate Max Schrems, who has persistently challenged Big Tech companies regarding their adherence to the EU's stringent data privacy regulations.



The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issued this ruling in response to an inquiry from Austria's supreme court, which sought clarity on how to interpret the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Schrems' ongoing case. Schrems contended that Facebook utilized personal data, including his sexual orientation, to direct targeted advertisements toward him, despite the fact that he had never disclosed this information on his Facebook account. His only public acknowledgment of being gay occurred during a panel discussion.



The court emphasized that “an online social network such as Facebook cannot use all of the personal data obtained for the purposes of targeted advertising, without restriction as to time and without distinction as to type of data.” It further clarified that even though Schrems had made a public statement regarding his sexual orientation, this does not grant the platform the right to process additional related data sourced from outside the platform for advertising purposes.



Meta has responded to the ruling by stating that it is awaiting the full judgment's publication and emphasizes its commitment to privacy. The company highlighted that Facebook users have access to various settings and tools that empower them to control how their information is utilized.



Schrems' lawyer, Katharina Raabe-Stuppnig, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, viewing it as a pivotal development in the ongoing struggle for user privacy and data protection rights within the digital landscape.

