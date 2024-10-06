Israeli Entity Unleashes Violent Strikes On Southern Suburbs Of Beirut

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli entity unleashed more than 30 air raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut last night, in the most violent attack since the start of the aggression on Lebanon which left hundreds of dead and injured.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the southern suburbs of Beirut experienced the most violent night since the start of the Israeli aggression on the country, with over 30 air raids causing massive explosions, flames reaching up to the sky and the sound reverberating around the Lebanese capital.

The Israeli entity continues its massive military escalation against Lebanon, expanding its aggression to include various areas of the country, including the capital Beirut. The aggression has so far left hundreds of dead and wounded, caused extensive destruction, and forced the displacement of nearly 1.2 million people.

