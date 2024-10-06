US hiring sees significant surge last month, more than economist expectations

(MENAFN) U.S. hiring experienced a significant surge in September, surpassing economist expectations and alleviating concerns regarding weaknesses in the market. This jobs report is one of the last major economic indicators before the upcoming presidential election, highlighting the state of employment as a critical issue for voters. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employers added 254,000 jobs last month, well above the anticipated 150,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1 percent, further signaling a healthy job market.



Despite some weaker-than-expected jobs data in July and August that had raised worries among economists about the overall economic outlook, the labor market has demonstrated resilience throughout the year. Although there has been an overall slowdown in economic activity, hiring has remained strong, and while the unemployment rate has increased, it still hovers near a 50-year low. Roger Aliaga-Diaz, chief Americas economist at Vanguard, noted, “The labor market is still healthy, but we have clearly seen a slowdown,” indicating that the economy is approaching a critical inflection point.



The new employment data comes just two weeks after the Federal Reserve made a significant move by cutting its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point. This landmark decision marks a shift away from the Fed's years-long battle against inflation and provides some relief for borrowers facing high costs. Inflation has notably decreased from its peak of approximately 9 percent in 2022, although it remains slightly above the Fed's target of 2 percent, underscoring ongoing challenges in managing price stability.



At a recent press conference in Washington, D.C., Fed Chair Jerome Powell characterized the interest rate decision as a change in strategy, emphasizing the Fed's new focus on ensuring robust employment levels rather than solely prioritizing inflation reduction. This shift reflects a broader recognition of the importance of a healthy labor market, especially as the nation approaches the presidential election, where economic conditions will play a significant role in shaping voter sentiment.

MENAFN06102024000045015839ID1108750108