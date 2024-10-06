Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Expands To Temecula, Giving Top-Tier Legal Help To Accident Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet the Faces of Justice: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, Now Serving Temecula

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys introduces their expert services to Temecula, enhancing support for local accident victims

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a nationally recognized law firm with over 20 years of experience, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Temecula. Located at 41877 Enterprise Circle North, Suite 205, this expansion reinforces the firm's dedication to serving clients across Southern California and the Inland Empire."We're excited to become a part of the Temecula community," said Mike Karns, co-founder of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys. "This new location makes it easier for people in the Temecula Valley who've been injured in accidents to get the legal help they need."Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys has a strong track record of success in a wide range of personal injury cases, including:. Car accidents: Distracted driving, drunk driving, and other negligence. Truck accidents: Holding trucking companies accountable. Motorcycle accidents: Protecting the rights of injured motorcyclists. Rideshare accidents: Uber, Lyft, and other services. Slip and falls: Injuries on unsafe property. Wrongful death: Supporting families after tragic losses"We know that accidents can be devastating," said Mike Karns, co-founder of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys. "Our team provides skilled legal representation and compassionate support to help clients through a difficult time."With over 1,500 positive reviews, Karns & Karns is known for its client-focused approach. The firm is also deeply committed to giving back to the community through programs like food donations for farmworkers and support for veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project and Four Paws for Patriots.This expansion to Temecula allows Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys to continue its mission of providing accessible and effective legal help to accident victims across California, Texas, and Nevada.Contact: 1-800-484-3946 (1-800-4THEWIN) karnsandkarns

