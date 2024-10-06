[Pangyo Interview] Fairy Inc. Set To Change Global CRM & Security Markets With Network Signal-Based Mobile Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inseon Jang, CEO of Fairy Inc.

Fairy's Promotional Image (The phrase in the middle says 'Push Marketing Solution based on User Activity')

Fairy's Promotional Image (Each phrase, from the left, says 'Payment Assistance Solution', 'Affiliate Marketing Solution', and 'Phishing Protection Solution')

Fairy's allows real-time recognition and analysis of user behavior on mobile devices, offering tailored benefits and protection.

PANGYO, SOUTH KOREA, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fairy Inc. (CEO Inseon Jang), founded by experts who developed On-Device AI products at Google, showcases CRM marketing and security solutions with its groundbreaking network signal-based mobile service recognition technology-the first in the world.This technology allows real-time recognition and analysis of user behavior on mobile devices. It instantly identifies apps or websites in use, offers tailored benefits, filters phishing sites, and blocks malicious networks.Fairy's On-Device User Intelligence solution is expected to address the challenges companies face with user analysis due to platform policy changes and drive growth in the CRM marketing market. Key products include the 'Payment Assistant Solution,' which provides real-time payment benefits to users, and the 'Anti-Phishing Solution,' which warns and blocks access to phishing sites, helping financial institutions protect their customers.Inseon Jang, CEO of Fairy, explained,“While existing technologies rely on credit data or cookies for post-analysis, our technology enables real-time mobile service recognition based on network signals. This reduces the asymmetry of discount benefits for users, while companies can attract new customers and prevent churn through real-time marketing at the point of payment.”Fairy completed its seed funding in 2022, raising approximately 1.4 billion KRW. The company has already implemented its solution with Nudge Healthcare (CashWalk) and is preparing to launch with two domestic credit card companies. Additionally, in August 2024, Fairy completed a PoC for its Anti-Phishing Solution with IBK (Industrial Bank of Korea).Fairy targets the global custom engagement solution market, initially focusing on mobile payments and the financial sector. Its first target markets include simple payment services, credit cards, BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later), and discount and reward services (cashback, points). Its second target markets will be telecom companies and financial service reward apps, with mid-to long-term expansion plans into e-commerce and mobile travel platforms.Fairy is actively pursuing global partnerships in countries like the U.S., the Philippines, Singapore, and Japan, collaborating with financial institutions, telecom companies, and mobile payment services. Key potential partners include PayPal and Cash App in the U.S., Globe Telecom in the Philippines, Shopback in Singapore, and Rakuten in Japan. These partnerships will allow customers to receive optimal real-time benefits at the point of payment.Fairy is based at the Pangyo Startup Campus, supported by the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator, as it builds its foundation for technological innovation and global expansion.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi-do's representative innovation cluster, Pangyo Techno Valley was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA ) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange“In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo's companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

