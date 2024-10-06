One Killed, 15 Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked 16 towns and villages in the Kherson region on October 5, killing one person and wounding 15 others.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, enemy fire and targeted Antonivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Veletenske, Nadezhdivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Chervonyi Maiak, Mylove, Zmiivka, Lvove and Kherson. Russian aggression left one person dead and 15 injured," the post reads.

The Russian military targeted residential areas in the region, damaging a high-rise building and six private houses, a gas pipeline, a warehouse, outbuildings, an ambulance, a bus, and private cars.

In Kherson community, the enemy damaged private houses, a high-rise building, two gas pipelines, and an outbuilding.