Occupation Forces Strike Beirut With 30 Raids

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces carried out more than 30 air raids across Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said on Sunday.

NNA reported that the southern suburb of Beirut witnessed the most violent night since the beginning of the aggression, as it was targeted by the occupation with more than 30 raids, the echoes of which were heard in Beirut and black smoke covered all parts of the suburb.

The raids targeted the airport road, a building on Al-Barjawi street in Ghobeiry, the Al-Safayr and Burj Al-Barajneh areas, the Choueifat, the American neighborhood, and the Laylaki surroundings of Al-Mrayjah, Haret Hreik.

Since September 23the occupation launched violent air raids on Lebanese regions, leaving hundreds dead and wounded, and causing significant material damage. (end)

