Education Ministry To Launch National Robotics Olympiad On October 7

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education will launch the National Robotics (NRO) on October 7 . The event will take place at Aspire Hall from October 7 to 9, 2024, from 9am to 4pm, attracting over 150 teams representing 100 public schools.

The“National Robotics Olympiad (NRO)” is a competition aimed at enhancing creativity, problem-solving abilities, and technical skills related to robotics and artificial intelligence through various challenges and tasks included in the following championship competitions - Robo Mission, Robo and Future Innovators.

This competition, open to all students from public boys' and girls' schools, offers participants a unique opportunity to develop their design, logical thinking, and robot programming skills. More than just a competition, the NRO encourages teamwork, creativity, and innovation, providing a platform for students to showcase their talents and learn from their peers.

It is noteworthy that“Earth Allies” is the theme for this year's championship. This theme enhances Qatar's Vision 2030, which aims to leverage the country's capabilities for sustainable development. It also allows students to find innovative solutions that contribute to sustainability. Through this competition, students will work on developing environmentally friendly technologies using educational robotics.

The Information Technology Department of the Educational Guidance Administration will oversee the competition's organisation and nominate the winning teams to participate in the World Robotics Olympiad (WRO).