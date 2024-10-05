UAE Weather: Rainfall Expected In Some Parts Of Country Humid Conditions By Night

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:10 AM

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected in the UAE this weekend but residents can expect rainfall in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned yesterday of heavy rain and thunder as the country will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days.

From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather might turn humid at night and on Monday morning on some coastal and inland parts, the weather department said on Sunday.

Humidity will range between 20 per cent and 90 per cent, while temperatures are forecast to be capped at 36°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate but may turn active and reach 35kmph at times.

Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.

UAE weather: Heavy rain, thunder expected as low surface pressure approaches

Watch: UAE's National Ambulance launches advanced first responder vehicles to deal with natural disasters

UAE experts bust weather myth: Does spotting Suhail star mean winter has begun?