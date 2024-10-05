Five Of Family Charred To Death In Mumbai Building Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) At least five persons burned in their sleep and two others were in a major fire fire that broke out in a shop in North Mumbai's Chembur suburb, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Sunday.

The gruesome tragedy occurred around 5.15 a.m. As per reports, the locals noticed the flames and informed the Fire Brigade which immediately responded.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade said the fire was at the Sidharth Colony. Two more persons were reported to be critically injured in the fire.

The major blaze triggered by unknown reasons engulfed the ground floor shop and spread to the electrical wiring and installations, household articles and other stuff.

The flames quickly engulfed the upper floor where the family was living>At least five of them due to asphyxiation.

The victims were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital where they were declared dead on admission by the medical authorities.

They are identified as Anita Gupta, 39, Prem Gupta 30, Manju Prem Gupta, 30, Paras Gupta, 07 and Narendra Gupta, 10.

The causes of the blaze are being probed and further details are awaited.

On Saturday, a massive fire burnt to ashes an entire warehouse near Mumbai. The V Logistics warehouse in a village in Bhiwandi taluka, about 40 km from Mumbai, caught fire Friday night. A large quantity of hydraulic oil, cloth, plastic items, and chemicals were stored in the warehouse. No one was injured in the fire incident