PAHO Concludes 61St Directing Council With Strategic Agreements

(PAHO) – The 61st Directing Council of the Pan American Organization (PAHO) concluded today, marking a clear path forward for the future of health in the Americas. Over five days, high-level representatives from countries and territories debated, agreed upon, and committed to addressing key challenges affecting health and development in the region.

In his closing remarks, PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa highlighted that 46 agenda items were discussed, five final reports and three progress reports were reviewed, and 14 resolutions were approved.“During this week, vital resolutions have been debated and approved” ranging from a policy on climate change and health to a strategy for strengthening health systems , Dr Barbosa emphasized.

Other approved resolutions include strategies and plans to address critical issues such as sepsis , and actions to strengthen tobacco control , a harmful product whose industry is currently targeting young people through electronic cigarettes.

A plan was also approved to strengthen health information systems , as was a strategy to improve surgical care and intensive and emergency care, a policy to address the growing demand for long-term care , and a strategy on epidemiological intelligence to help countries detect threats early, contain outbreaks, and save lives.

Delegates also approved incentives to increase regional production of vaccines, medicines, and other essential technologies through the PAHO regional revolving funds, in order to address the region's high dependence on the importation of these products, a weakness that was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the Organization seeks to reverse.

Additionally, a roadmap was presented for the development of the Strategic Plan 2026-2031 , which will set the course for technical cooperation in health for the next period.

Cervical cancer, telehealth, and disease elimination

Health authorities participated in briefings on key issues such as the elimination of cervical cancer , where tools such as HPV testing and vaccines and ablation treatment were discussed, which can save the lives of more than 40,000 women a year in the Americas.

Telehealth was also addressed, which promises to bridge gaps in access to medical care and promote health equity.“PAHO has developed telemedicine kits to help Member States implement and expand their telemedicine systems as a way to strengthen primary health care,” the PAHO director said.

The PAHO elimination initiative was another central topic, highlighting equitable access to innovative solutions and advanced technologies to accelerate progress and end more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions by 2030. Brazil received a certificate from the World Health Organization (WHO) for having eliminated lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis) as a public health problem. Three other countries in the Americas are endemic and are working to achieve that goal.

In the context of the future pandemic agreement , key articles and their implications at the global and regional levels were discussed. A session was also held on the WHO investment round, where the contributions of countries of the Americas were recognized as crucial to the sustainability of the organization.

The Haitian doctor Jean-Patrick Alfred was awarded for his leadership in developing critical policy initiatives, particularly Haiti's 2012-2022 health plan, whose primary care approach has helped strengthen the health system and make it more resilient and people-centered.

In closing the meeting, Dr Barbosa called on all participants to reaffirm their commitment to the values of equity, excellence, solidarity, respect, and integrity.“We all agree that, although we continue to build on the basis of our collective successes, there is still much to be done to address the persistent challenges,” he concluded.

