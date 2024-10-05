CAE INC. ANNOUNCEMENT: If You Have Suffered Losses In CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE), You Are Encouraged To Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of of CAE (NYSE: CAE) resulting from allegations that CAE may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



So what: If you purchased CAE securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective CAE class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

What is this about: On May 21, 2024, after market hours, CAE issued a press release entitled“CAE announces re-baselining of its Defense business, Defense impairments, accelerated risk recognition on Legacy Contracts and appointment of Nick Leontidis as COO[.]” In that press release, the Company revealed that“[i]n the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, CAE has recorded a $568.0 million non-case impairment of Defense goodwill and $90.3 million in unfavorable Defense contract profit adjustments as a result of accelerated risk recognition on the Legacy Contracts” and also“recorded a $35.7 million impairment of related technology and other non-financial assets which are principally related to the Legacy Contracts.” The Company also revealed that, having re-baselined the Defense business and“[t]aking management's current preliminary expectations for the fiscal year into account, the previously indicated three-year EPS growth target of mid-20% compound annual growth has been adjusted to the low- to mid-teens-percentage range.”

On this news, CAE's common stock price dropped $1.03 per share, or more than 5%, from $19.83 per share at the close of trading on May 21, 2024, to $18.80 per share at the close of trading on May 22, 2024.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: , on Twitter: or on Facebook: .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

...

