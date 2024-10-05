(MENAFN- The Rio Times) El Salvador boldly tackled its external debt by announcing a new buyback offer on October 4, 2024. This move aims to reshape its debt profile and promote sustainability efforts.



President Nayib Bukele shared the news on social media. He invited all bondholders to participate in this voluntary public repurchase. The offer targets bonds maturing between 2027 and 2052.



The set a clear timeline for this operation. Bondholders can submit their offers until October 10, 2024. This gives investors a short window to decide on participation.



El Salvador will reveal the results of this buyback on October 15. They will announce the total amount of bonds accepted for purchase. The government will also disclose how many bonds will remain in circulation.







The actual buyback transaction will occur on October 16. On this day, El Salvador will purchase the accepted bonds. They will pay the agreed price plus any accrued interest to the bondholders.



This initiative is part of a larger strategy. El Salvador wants to actively manage its external public debt. The country also aims to support conservation and sustainability projects through this program.

El Salvador's $11.7 Billion External Debt Target of Buyback Program

El Salvador's external debt stood at $11.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024. This figure comes from the Central Bank and shows the scale of the country's financial obligations.



This isn't El Salvador's first attempt at debt repurchase . In April 2024, they conducted a similar operation. That buyback resulted in the repurchase of bonds worth nearly $487 million.



The current offer builds on the success of the previous buyback. It demonstrates El Salvador's commitment to optimizing its debt structure. This approach could lead to significant savings and improved financial stability.



Investors and financial analysts are closely watching this development. The outcome of this buyback could influence El Salvador's future borrowing costs. It may also impact the country's standing in international financial markets.



El Salvador's proactive debt management strategy sets an interesting precedent. Other developing nations might look to this approach as a model for their own debt optimization efforts.

MENAFN05102024007421016031ID1108749657