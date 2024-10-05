X Social Network Paid $5 Million Fine To Resume Its Operations In Brazil
Elon Musk's "X" social Network has paid a fine in Brazil and
intends to obtain permission to resume operations in the country,
Azernews reports.
On September 26, the company decided to comply with government
demands and requested the court to lift the imposed ban. However,
Supreme Court judge Alexandri Di Morais ruled that "X" must first
pay a fine of over $5 million.
According to documents submitted by the U.S. company's lawyers,
a total of 28.6 million reais (approximately $5.24 million) has
already been paid.
"X Brasil" is requesting the platform to be unblocked for users
to access it freely within the national territory.
