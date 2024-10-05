عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
X Social Network Paid $5 Million Fine To Resume Its Operations In Brazil

X Social Network Paid $5 Million Fine To Resume Its Operations In Brazil


10/5/2024 3:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elon Musk's "X" social Network has paid a fine in Brazil and intends to obtain permission to resume operations in the country, Azernews reports.

On September 26, the company decided to comply with government demands and requested the court to lift the imposed ban. However, Supreme Court judge Alexandri Di Morais ruled that "X" must first pay a fine of over $5 million.

According to documents submitted by the U.S. company's lawyers, a total of 28.6 million reais (approximately $5.24 million) has already been paid.

"X Brasil" is requesting the platform to be unblocked for users to access it freely within the national territory.

MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749631


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search